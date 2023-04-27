The Minnesota Twins (14-11) and Kansas City Royals (6-19) square off in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET. The Twins are coming off a series victory over the Yankees, and the Royals a series loss to the Diamondbacks.

The probable starters are Tyler Mahle (1-2) for the Twins and Zack Greinke (0-3) for the Royals.

Twins vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mahle - MIN (1-2, 3.32 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (0-3, 4.61 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Mahle

The Twins' Mahle (1-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.32 ERA this season with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across four games.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke (0-3 with a 4.61 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season.

The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In five games this season, the 39-year-old has an ERA of 4.61, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .273 against him.

Greinke has one quality start under his belt this year.

Greinke is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.244 WHIP ranks 47th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 79th.

Zack Greinke vs. Twins

He will take the mound against a Twins squad that is batting .230 as a unit (23rd in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .397 (16th in the league) with 31 total home runs (10th in MLB play).

In 5 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Twins this season, Greinke has a 3.38 ERA and a 1.313 WHIP while his opponents are batting .273.

