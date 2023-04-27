The Minnesota Twins, including Trevor Larnach and his .467 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach leads Minnesota with an OBP of .351 this season while batting .235 with 15 walks and 10 runs scored.

Larnach has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 24 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.7% of them.

Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (12.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Larnach has driven in a run in 10 games this year (41.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In eight games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings