The Minnesota Twins, including Trevor Larnach and his .467 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

  • Larnach leads Minnesota with an OBP of .351 this season while batting .235 with 15 walks and 10 runs scored.
  • Larnach has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 24 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.7% of them.
  • Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (12.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Larnach has driven in a run in 10 games this year (41.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In eight games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.26).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Royals are sending Greinke (0-3) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.61 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 39-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.61), 46th in WHIP (1.244), and 78th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
