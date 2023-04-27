Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Miranda -- with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on April 27 at 7:40 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Yankees.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.323) thanks to four extra-base hits.
- Miranda has had a hit in 16 of 25 games this season (64.0%), including multiple hits six times (24.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 25 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year (32.0%), Miranda has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (28.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.26 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Royals are sending Greinke (0-3) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.61 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.61), 46th in WHIP (1.244), and 78th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers.
