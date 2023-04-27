Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .231 with a double, four home runs, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Zack Greinke) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Yankees.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .238 with two doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.
- In seven of 15 games this year (46.7%), Gallo has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 15 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (40.0%), and in 14.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 26.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In seven of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.26).
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Greinke (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.61 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.61), 46th in WHIP (1.244), and 78th in K/9 (6.3) among pitchers who qualify.
