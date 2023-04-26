Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Trevor Larnach and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Yankees.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.355) this season, fueled by 19 hits.
- Larnach has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 23), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Larnach has driven home a run in 10 games this season (43.5%), including more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in seven of 23 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.25).
- The Yankees give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.9 per game).
- German gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .189 to his opponents.
