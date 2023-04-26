In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field at Tropicana Field.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Cincinnati Reds (9-15) host the Texas Rangers (14-9)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.287 AVG, 1 HR, 10 RBI)

Jonathan India (.287 AVG, 1 HR, 10 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.290 AVG, 5 HR, 22 RBI)

TEX Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -116 -104 8.5

The Baltimore Orioles (15-8) face the Boston Red Sox (13-12)

The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.256 AVG, 3 HR, 19 RBI)

Cedric Mullins (.256 AVG, 3 HR, 19 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.247 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI)

BAL Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -122 +102 8.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Toronto Blue Jays (15-9) host the Chicago White Sox (7-17)

The White Sox will take to the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Wednesday at 1:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.330 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.330 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI) CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.235 AVG, 1 HR, 16 RBI)

TOR Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -189 +160 9.5

The Minnesota Twins (14-10) play host to the New York Yankees (13-11)

The Yankees will hit the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Trevor Larnach (.244 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

Trevor Larnach (.244 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.257 AVG, 2 HR, 7 RBI)

MIN Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -121 +101 8

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Cleveland Guardians (11-13) face the Colorado Rockies (8-17)

The Rockies hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.255 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

José Ramírez (.255 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI) COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.274 AVG, 2 HR, 6 RBI)

The Milwaukee Brewers (15-9) play the Detroit Tigers (9-13)

The Tigers will hit the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.230 AVG, 8 HR, 18 RBI)

Rowdy Tellez (.230 AVG, 8 HR, 18 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.229 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI)

MIL Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -229 +190 8

The Arizona Diamondbacks (13-12) take on the Kansas City Royals (6-18)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.315 AVG, 4 HR, 8 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.315 AVG, 4 HR, 8 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.286 AVG, 4 HR, 7 RBI)

ARI Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -271 +222 8.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (16-8) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (13-11)

The Dodgers will hit the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Andrew McCutchen (.270 AVG, 5 HR, 12 RBI)

Andrew McCutchen (.270 AVG, 5 HR, 12 RBI) LAD Key Player: James Outman (.316 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)

LAD Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -142 +121 8.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (11-13) face the Seattle Mariners (11-12)

The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Brandon Marsh (.357 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI)

Brandon Marsh (.357 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI) SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.342 AVG, 7 HR, 14 RBI)

SEA Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -119 -100 8.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (20-4) face the Houston Astros (13-11)

The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Randy Arozarena (.348 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)

Randy Arozarena (.348 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.301 AVG, 5 HR, 19 RBI)

TB Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -133 +113 8.5

The New York Mets (14-10) face the Washington Nationals (8-14)

The Nationals will hit the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.255 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.255 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI) WSH Key Player: Keibert Ruiz (.301 AVG, 2 HR, 9 RBI)

NYM Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -213 +178 8.5

The Atlanta Braves (16-8) take on the Miami Marlins (12-12)

The Marlins will take to the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.364 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.364 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.444 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI)

ATL Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -158 +136 8

The Chicago Cubs (13-9) play host to the San Diego Padres (12-13)

The Padres hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.347 AVG, 2 HR, 14 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.347 AVG, 2 HR, 14 RBI) SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.330 AVG, 5 HR, 12 RBI)

SD Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -113 -107 8

The Los Angeles Angels (12-12) play the Oakland Athletics (5-19)

The Athletics will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Hunter Renfroe (.270 AVG, 6 HR, 18 RBI)

Hunter Renfroe (.270 AVG, 6 HR, 18 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.333 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)

LAA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -238 +195 9

The San Francisco Giants (10-13) face the St. Louis Cardinals (9-15)

The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.310 AVG, 4 HR, 7 RBI)

Thairo Estrada (.310 AVG, 4 HR, 7 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Gorman (.293 AVG, 6 HR, 22 RBI)

SF Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -111 -109 8.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.