After hitting .313 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler is hitting .222 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • In 46.2% of his 13 games this season, Kepler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this season, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
  • Kepler has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • In five games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 9
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.25 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.9 per game).
  • German (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .189 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.