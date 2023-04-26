Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Domingo German) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.247) thanks to two extra-base hits.
- Miranda has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 24 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In seven games this year, Miranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in six of 24 games so far this season.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.25 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Yankees are sending German (1-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .189 against him.
