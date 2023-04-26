After going 1-for-1 with a double in his last game, Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo is batting .237 with two doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
  • In six of 14 games this year (42.9%), Gallo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in 35.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 14), and 13.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gallo has driven home a run in five games this year (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.25 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 22 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • German makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .189 to opposing batters.
