Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-1 with a double in his last game, Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .237 with two doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
- In six of 14 games this year (42.9%), Gallo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 35.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 14), and 13.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo has driven home a run in five games this year (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.25 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 22 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .189 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.