The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .205.

Correa has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 20 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.

He has gone deep in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season (30.0%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 13 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings