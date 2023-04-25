Willi Castro -- batting .313 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .185 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • This season, Castro has recorded at least one hit in three of 14 games (21.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Castro has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (21.4%), including one multi-run game.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.16 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 20 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Cortes (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.09 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Friday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 26th, 1.029 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th.
