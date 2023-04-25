How to Watch the Wild vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center features the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild squaring off at 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 25 ET, airing on TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSN, BSWIX, and SN360. The series is tied 2-2.
Tune in to TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSN, BSWIX, and SN360 to watch the Stars and the Wild meet.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSN, BSWIX, and SN360
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/23/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|3-2 DAL
|4/21/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|5-1 MIN
|4/19/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|7-3 DAL
|4/17/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|3-2 (F/OT) MIN
|2/17/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|2-1 (F/SO) MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 219 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the NHL.
- The Wild's 239 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Wild have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 30 goals during that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|43
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|37
|60
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Stars have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
