Tuesday's game features the Minnesota Twins (13-10) and the New York Yankees (13-10) matching up at Target Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on April 25.

The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (4-0) for the Minnesota Twins and Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-0) for the New York Yankees.

Twins vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 6.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Twins failed to cover.

The Twins have won 11, or 78.6%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has a record of 10-3, a 76.9% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 55.6% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored 97 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.26).

Twins Schedule