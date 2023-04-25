Trevor Larnach -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the mound, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Yankees.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .348.

Larnach has gotten at least one hit in 59.1% of his games this season (13 of 22), with at least two hits four times (18.2%).

In 22 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In 40.9% of his games this season, Larnach has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in six of 22 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

