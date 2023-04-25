Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Trevor Larnach -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the mound, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Yankees.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .348.
- Larnach has gotten at least one hit in 59.1% of his games this season (13 of 22), with at least two hits four times (18.2%).
- In 22 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In 40.9% of his games this season, Larnach has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six of 22 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.16).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
- Cortes makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was in relief on Friday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.09), 19th in WHIP (1.029), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
