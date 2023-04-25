Wild vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
The Dallas Stars are on their home ice at American Airlines Center to square off against the Minnesota Wild for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 25, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX. The series is knotted up 2-2. The Wild are underdogs (+120) against the Stars (-140).
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory.
Wild vs. Stars Predictions for Tuesday
Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Stars 4, Wild 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-140)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild (46-25-11 overall) have posted a record of 13-11-24 in games that have gone to OT this season.
- In the 26 games Minnesota has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 31 points.
- In 13 games this season when the Wild ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of eight points (3-8-2).
- When Minnesota has scored two goals this season, they've earned 19 points (9-8-1 record).
- The Wild have scored more than two goals in 51 games, earning 79 points from those contests.
- This season, Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in 39 games and registered 50 points with a record of 24-13-2.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 23-15-5 (51 points).
- The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 41 games, going 24-11-6 to record 54 points.
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|2.91
|23rd
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|2.67
|6th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.9
|18th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|31.1
|16th
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|21.4%
|15th
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|82%
|10th
Wild vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
