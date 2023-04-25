Ryan Hartman will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars play in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Hartman in the Wild-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Ryan Hartman vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Hartman Season Stats Insights

Hartman has averaged 16:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

Hartman has a goal in 14 games this year out of 59 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Hartman has a point in 31 of 59 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Hartman has an assist in 23 of 59 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Hartman's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hartman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Hartman Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 59 Games 11 37 Points 8 15 Goals 4 22 Assists 4

