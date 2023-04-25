On Tuesday, Michael A. Taylor (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Nestor Cortes Jr.. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Yankees.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor leads Minnesota in total hits (18) this season while batting .250 with six extra-base hits.
  • Taylor has recorded a hit in 13 of 22 games this year (59.1%), including five multi-hit games (22.7%).
  • In 13.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In four games this year (18.2%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 12
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.16 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Cortes (3-0) takes the mound for the Yankees in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.09 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 26th, 1.029 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th.
