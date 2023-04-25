Matthew Boldy will be on the ice when the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars face off on Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Boldy? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Matthew Boldy vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Boldy Season Stats Insights

Boldy's plus-minus this season, in 18:29 per game on the ice, is +1.

Boldy has a goal in 23 games this year out of 81 games played, including multiple goals six times.

Boldy has a point in 43 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points 18 times.

Boldy has an assist in 30 of 81 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Boldy's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 59.2% that he hits the over.

There is a 39.2% chance of Boldy having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Boldy Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 10 63 Points 5 31 Goals 0 32 Assists 5

