Mats Zuccarello and the Minnesota Wild play the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center, on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Zuccarello's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

  • Zuccarello's plus-minus this season, in 20:11 per game on the ice, is -3.
  • Zuccarello has a goal in 20 games this season out of 78 games played, including multiple goals three times.
  • Zuccarello has a point in 54 games this season (out of 78), including multiple points 14 times.
  • In 43 of 78 games this season, Zuccarello has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.
  • Zuccarello's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.
  • The implied probability of Zuccarello going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Stars

  • The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
78 Games 12
67 Points 15
22 Goals 4
45 Assists 11

