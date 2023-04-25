The Minnesota Twins and Jose Miranda, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Miranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.258) thanks to two extra-base hits.

Miranda has picked up a hit in 15 of 23 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In seven games this season, Miranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in six of 23 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings