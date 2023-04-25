After batting .205 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will start Nestor Cortes Jr.) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .213.

In 57.9% of his games this year (11 of 19), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (21.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Correa has driven in a run in six games this season (31.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (21.1%), including one multi-run game.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings