How to Watch the Twins vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees are ready for a matchup with Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are 15th in MLB play with 25 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Minnesota ranks 21st in baseball with a .380 slugging percentage.
- The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .229 batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 21st in runs scored with 91 (4.1 per game).
- The Twins are 28th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .298.
- The Twins' 9.5 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in the majors.
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.
- Minnesota has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
- The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.081).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sonny Gray gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .82 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Gray will look to extend a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/19/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Corey Kluber
|4/20/2023
|Red Sox
|L 11-5
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Tanner Houck
|4/21/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Home
|Tyler Mahle
|Trevor Williams
|4/22/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-4
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chad Kuhl
|4/23/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-1
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Patrick Corbin
|4/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Jhony Brito
|4/25/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|4/26/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Domingo Germán
|4/27/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Zack Greinke
|4/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Jordan Lyles
|4/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Brad Keller
