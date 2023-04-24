Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Trevor Larnach -- .129 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.329) this season, fueled by 17 hits.
- Larnach has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (12 of 21), with multiple hits four times (19.0%).
- In 21 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In 42.9% of his games this season, Larnach has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six of 21 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|13
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.06 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
- Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
