Max Kepler -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the mound, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .175 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.

In five of 12 games this year (41.7%), Kepler has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 12 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Kepler has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 9 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

