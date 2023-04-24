Check out the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24), which currently has just one player listed, as the Bucks ready for their NBA playoffs opening round game 4 against the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena on Monday, April 24 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Heat will look for another victory over the Bucks following a 121-99 win on Saturday. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the victory with a team-high 30 points. Khris Middleton scored 23 points in the Bucks' loss.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf 3.4 2.2 0.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hamstring 20.4 9.2 3.2 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Glute 22.9 5.9 5.3 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Nikola Jovic PF Questionable Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI

Bucks Season Insights

The Bucks put up 116.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

Milwaukee has a 47-8 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bucks have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 118.3 points per contest over that span compared to the 116.9 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Milwaukee makes 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 2.7 more than its opponents (12.1). It is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc (10th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.4%.

The Bucks rank ninth in the NBA with 114.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and fourth in the league defensively with 109.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks give up.

Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

The Heat are putting up 116.4 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 6.9 more than their average for the season (109.5).

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 110.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth defensively with 110.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -7.5 218

