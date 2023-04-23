Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (hitting .313 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has two doubles and a home run while hitting .208.
- This year, Castro has posted at least one hit in three of 13 games (23.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 24 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Corbin (1-2) takes the mound for the Nationals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.30 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 71st in ERA (6.30), 74th in WHIP (1.750), and 70th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.