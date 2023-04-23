The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 next to come.

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ABC

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 49.2% the Kings allow to opponents.

Golden State has a 29-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.

The 118.9 points per game the Warriors score are just 0.8 more points than the Kings allow (118.1).

When Golden State scores more than 118.1 points, it is 34-12.

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings have shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

This season, Sacramento has a 42-15 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.9% from the field.

The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.

The Kings put up an average of 120.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.

Sacramento is 40-9 when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

The Warriors average 119.7 points per game at home, compared to 118.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 1.5 points per contest.

Defensively Golden State has played better in home games this season, surrendering 111.7 points per game, compared to 122.5 on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Warriors have fared better at home this season, draining 17.1 threes per game with a 39.1% three-point percentage, compared to 16.2 threes per game and a 37.9% three-point percentage in away games.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

At home the Kings average 123.4 points per game, 5.4 more than away (118). On defense they give up 120.1 points per game at home, 4.1 more than on the road (116).

Sacramento is allowing more points at home (120.1 per game) than on the road (116).

This year the Kings are averaging more assists at home (28 per game) than away (26.6).

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Andre Iguodala Out Wrist Gary Payton II Questionable Illness Jordan Poole Questionable Ankle Ryan Rollins Out For Season Foot

Kings Injuries