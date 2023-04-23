The Sacramento Kings are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The Kings lead the series 2-1.

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC

San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 120 - Kings 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 7.5)

Kings (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Over (237)



The Warriors (39-42-1 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 7.3% less often than the Kings (45-36-1) this season.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Golden State (13-11) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.2%) than Sacramento (2-2) does as the underdog (50%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Golden State does it better (54.9% of the time) than Sacramento (48.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Warriors are 37-21, a better tally than the Kings have put up (13-17) as moneyline underdogs.

Warriors Performance Insights

Golden State has been lifted by its offense, as it ranks second-best in the NBA by scoring 118.9 points per game. It ranks 21st in the league in points allowed (117.1 per contest).

The Warriors have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking best in the NBA with 29.8 assists per contest.

When it comes to three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Warriors, who are draining 16.6 treys per game (best in NBA) and shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc (second-best).

Golden State has taken 52.1% two-pointers and 47.9% from three-point land this year. Of the team's buckets, 61.5% are two-pointers and 38.5% are threes.

Kings Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Sacramento is best in the league offensively (120.7 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points conceded).

This season the Kings are third-best in the league in assists at 27.3 per game.

The Kings are the fifth-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (13.8 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (36.9%).

Sacramento takes 42.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 31.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 57.7% of its shots, with 68.4% of its makes coming from there.

