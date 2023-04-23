After going 1-for-3 with a double in his last game, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has two doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks while hitting .292.

In five of eight games this year (62.5%), Jeffers has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Jeffers has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings