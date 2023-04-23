Rudy Gobert NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets - April 23
Rudy Gobert be on the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 PM on Sunday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article, we break down Gobert's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|13.4
|11.6
|Rebounds
|11.5
|11.6
|11.6
|Assists
|--
|1.2
|2.4
|PRA
|26.5
|26.2
|25.6
|PR
|--
|25
|23.2
Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, Rudy Gobert has made 5.1 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.2% of his team's total makes.
- Gobert's Timberwolves average 104 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- The Nuggets concede 112.5 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.
- On the boards, the Nuggets have given up 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.
- The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.
Rudy Gobert vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/21/2023
|32
|18
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4/19/2023
|39
|19
|8
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4/16/2023
|26
|8
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/7/2023
|19
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/5/2023
|18
|16
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/2/2023
|27
|8
|4
|3
|0
|2
|0
