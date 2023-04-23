Carlos Correa -- 3-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has three doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .227.

Correa has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 17 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In five games this season (29.4%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 13 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

