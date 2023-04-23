Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Correa -- 3-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Nationals.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has three doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .227.
- Correa has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 17 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In five games this season (29.4%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|13
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, 1.2 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 6.30 ERA ranks 71st, 1.750 WHIP ranks 74th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.