Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .171 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins face the Washington Nationals (who will start Patrick Corbin) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 17 hits, which is best among Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .243 with seven extra-base hits.
- Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (12 of 19), with multiple hits five times (26.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 19), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Buxton has driven in a run in four games this season (21.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this season (57.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 24 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 71st in ERA (6.30), 74th in WHIP (1.750), and 70th in K/9 (5.9) among pitchers who qualify.
