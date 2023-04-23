After batting .171 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins face the Washington Nationals (who will start Patrick Corbin) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 17 hits, which is best among Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .243 with seven extra-base hits.

Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (12 of 19), with multiple hits five times (26.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 19), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Buxton has driven in a run in four games this season (21.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this season (57.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings