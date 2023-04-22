Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor leads Minnesota in total hits (15) this season while batting .238 with five extra-base hits.
- Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this year (11 of 19), with multiple hits four times (21.1%).
- In 19 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Taylor has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (26.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective seven K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kuhl gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.59 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 8.59, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.