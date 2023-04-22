On Saturday, Jorge Polanco (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jorge Polanco At The Plate (2022)

  • Polanco hit .235 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 65 walks.
  • In 60.6% of his 104 games last season, Polanco picked up a hit. He also had 22 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a long ball in 14.4% of his games last year (15 of 104), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Polanco picked up an RBI in 31.7% of his games last year (33 of 104), with two or more RBIs in 15 of those contests (14.4%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
  • He scored a run in 44 of his 104 games a year ago (42.3%), with more than one run scored 10 times (9.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 50
.271 AVG .198
.387 OBP .308
.447 SLG .364
17 XBH 15
8 HR 8
25 RBI 31
43/34 K/BB 52/31
1 SB 2
Home Away
54 GP 50
33 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (60.0%)
15 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (14.0%)
21 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (46.0%)
8 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (14.0%)
17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (32.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Kuhl (0-1 with an 8.59 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an 8.59 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.