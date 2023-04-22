On Saturday, Joey Gallo (on the back of going 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has a double, five home runs and five walks while batting .259.

This season, Gallo has recorded at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in four games this season (40.0%), leaving the park in 15.6% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has had an RBI in four games this season (40.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (30.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 8 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

