On Saturday, Joey Gallo (on the back of going 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo has a double, five home runs and five walks while batting .259.
  • This season, Gallo has recorded at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in four games this season (40.0%), leaving the park in 15.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gallo has had an RBI in four games this season (40.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (30.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 8
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The seven strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.37).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kuhl makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.59 ERA and nine strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an 8.59 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .293 to opposing hitters.
