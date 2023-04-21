Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Xcel Energy Center showcases the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild playing at 9:30 PM on Friday, April 21 ET, airing on TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW. The series is knotted up 1-1.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can see the Wild-Stars matchup on TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW

TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/19/2023 Stars Wild 7-3 DAL 4/17/2023 Stars Wild 3-2 (F/OT) MIN 2/17/2023 Wild Stars 2-1 (F/SO) MIN 2/8/2023 Stars Wild 4-1 DAL 12/29/2022 Wild Stars 4-1 DAL

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild allow 2.7 goals per game (219 in total), the sixth-fewest in the NHL.

The Wild's 239 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Wild are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 28 goals over that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40% Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40% Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 43 51 54.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 37 60 14 44 49.4% Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have secured 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players