Twins vs. Nationals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Trevor Williams will be on the hill for the Washington Nationals when they take on Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Twins as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +170 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Twinsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Twins vs. Nationals Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: WFTC29
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-210
|+170
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- The Twins have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Minnesota's past three games has been 8.8, a stretch in which the Twins and their opponent have hit the over each time.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have compiled a 9-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 90% of those games).
- Minnesota has not yet played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 67.7%.
- Minnesota has played in 19 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times (7-10-2).
- The Twins have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-2
|7-6
|6-6
|5-2
|10-6
|1-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.