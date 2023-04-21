The Minnesota Twins and Trevor Larnach, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: WFTC29
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

  • Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.338), slugging percentage (.379) and OPS (.716) this season.
  • Larnach has gotten a hit in 11 of 19 games this year (57.9%), including four multi-hit games (21.1%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Larnach has driven in a run in eight games this year (42.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this year (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.50).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Williams (1-1 with a 3.52 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.52, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
