Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Trevor Larnach, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: WFTC29
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.338), slugging percentage (.379) and OPS (.716) this season.
- Larnach has gotten a hit in 11 of 19 games this year (57.9%), including four multi-hit games (21.1%).
- He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Larnach has driven in a run in eight games this year (42.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this year (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Williams (1-1 with a 3.52 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.52, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
