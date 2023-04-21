The Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) have four players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 3 against the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Target Center on Friday, April 21 at 9:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Nuggets bested the Timberwolves 122-113 on Wednesday. Jamal Murray paced the Nuggets with 40 points, while Anthony Edwards put up 41 for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rudy Gobert C Questionable Back 13.4 11.6 1.2 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Nikola Jokic: Questionable (Wrist)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves score only 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.5).

Minnesota is 29-16 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

In their last 10 games, the Timberwolves are tallying 109.8 points per contest, compared to their season average of 115.8.

Minnesota hits 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 36.5% rate (13th in NBA), compared to the 12.3 its opponents make, shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves rank 23rd in the league averaging 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 10th, allowing 111.1 points per 100 possessions.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -2 222.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.