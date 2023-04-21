Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 3
The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will match up in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-2)
|222.5
|-135
|+115
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|222.5
|-135
|+115
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|222.5
|-135
|+115
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
- The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and allow 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams score 231.6 points per game combined, 9.1 more than this game's total.
- These teams allow 228.3 points per game combined, 5.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.
- Minnesota has covered 39 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.
