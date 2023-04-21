Today's MLB schedule should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the Chicago Cubs.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Chicago Cubs (11-7) play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers (10-10)

The Dodgers will take to the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.290 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI)

Cody Bellinger (.290 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI) LAD Key Player: Max Muncy (.246 AVG, 8 HR, 16 RBI)

LAD Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -164 +141 9.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (13-7) take on the Cincinnati Reds (7-12)

The Reds will hit the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.291 AVG, 5 HR, 17 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.291 AVG, 5 HR, 17 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.318 AVG, 1 HR, 8 RBI)

PIT Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -146 +124 8.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Tampa Bay Rays (16-3) take on the Chicago White Sox (7-12)

The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.274 AVG, 6 HR, 13 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.274 AVG, 6 HR, 13 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.263 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI)

TB Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -176 +150 9

The Philadelphia Phillies (8-12) take on the Colorado Rockies (6-14)

The Rockies will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.311 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

Alec Bohm (.311 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI) COL Key Player: Kris Bryant (.293 AVG, 3 HR, 6 RBI)

PHI Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -323 +261 8.5

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Baltimore Orioles (11-7) face the Detroit Tigers (7-10)

The Tigers will hit the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.309 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.309 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.242 AVG, 2 HR, 9 RBI)

BAL Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -176 +150 9

The New York Yankees (12-7) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (11-8)

The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Anthony Rizzo (.344 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)

Anthony Rizzo (.344 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI) TOR Key Player: Matt Chapman (.397 AVG, 5 HR, 17 RBI)

NYY Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -135 +114 8.5

The Cleveland Guardians (10-9) play the Miami Marlins (10-9)

The Marlins hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.270 AVG, 2 HR, 12 RBI)

José Ramírez (.270 AVG, 2 HR, 12 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.438 AVG, 1 HR, 7 RBI)

CLE Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -130 +111 7.5

The Atlanta Braves (14-5) play host to the Houston Astros (9-10)

The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park against the Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.367 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.367 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.313 AVG, 4 HR, 15 RBI)

ATL Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -115 -104 9

The Texas Rangers (12-6) play the Oakland Athletics (3-16)

The Athletics will take to the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSWX

BSSWX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.293 AVG, 4 HR, 18 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.293 AVG, 4 HR, 18 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.324 AVG, 4 HR, 11 RBI)

TEX Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -212 +177 8.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (14-5) play the Boston Red Sox (10-10)

The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Willy Adames (.254 AVG, 4 HR, 12 RBI)

Willy Adames (.254 AVG, 4 HR, 12 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.269 AVG, 7 HR, 18 RBI)

MIL Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -168 +144 8.5

The Minnesota Twins (11-8) play host to the Washington Nationals (5-13)

The Nationals will hit the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: WFTC29

WFTC29 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Trevor Larnach (.242 AVG, 2 HR, 13 RBI)

Trevor Larnach (.242 AVG, 2 HR, 13 RBI) WSH Key Player: Jeimer Candelario (.274 AVG, 3 HR, 9 RBI)

MIN Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -229 +190 7.5

The Los Angeles Angels (9-10) host the Kansas City Royals (4-15)

The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Hunter Renfroe (.264 AVG, 4 HR, 16 RBI)

Hunter Renfroe (.264 AVG, 4 HR, 16 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.260 AVG, 3 HR, 7 RBI)

LAA Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -295 +238 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (11-8) play host to the San Diego Padres (9-11)

The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.271 AVG, 4 HR, 8 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.271 AVG, 4 HR, 8 RBI) SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.350 AVG, 5 HR, 12 RBI)

SD Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -112 -107 9

The Seattle Mariners (8-11) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (8-11)

The Cardinals will take to the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Ty France (.316 AVG, 1 HR, 13 RBI)

Ty France (.316 AVG, 1 HR, 13 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.313 AVG, 2 HR, 9 RBI)

SEA Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -129 +108 8

The San Francisco Giants (6-11) take on the New York Mets (12-7)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.324 AVG, 3 HR, 6 RBI)

Thairo Estrada (.324 AVG, 3 HR, 6 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.286 AVG, 9 HR, 19 RBI)

SF Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -120 +101 9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.