On Friday, Max Kepler (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: WFTC29
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .182.
  • Kepler has gotten a hit in four of nine games this year (44.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Kepler has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 9
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.50 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Williams (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.52 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
