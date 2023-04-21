The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: WFTC29

WFTC29 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .231 with a double, four home runs and three walks.

In three of nine games this season (33.3%), Gallo has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 33.3% of his games this year, and 13.8% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has picked up an RBI in three games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in three of them (33.3%).

In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 8 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings