On Friday, Byron Buxton (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Minnesota Twins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Trevor Williams TV Channel: WFTC29

WFTC29 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton is batting .226 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Buxton has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (17.6%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 17 games (58.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings