Anthony Edwards and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 9:30 PM ET.

In a 122-113 loss to the Nuggets (his last game) Edwards put up 41 points, four assists, two steals and three blocks.

With prop bets available for Edwards, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.6 25.0 Rebounds 4.5 5.8 4.5 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.4 PRA 36.5 34.8 33.9 PR -- 30.4 29.5 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.7



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 21.5% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.5 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 21.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

Edwards' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104.

The Nuggets give up 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the league, allowing 40.8 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets give up 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 42 41 2 4 6 3 2 4/16/2023 28 18 2 5 1 1 2 2/7/2023 21 19 3 3 1 1 0 2/5/2023 31 20 4 3 1 0 2 1/18/2023 37 16 9 3 0 1 1 1/2/2023 36 29 10 5 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.