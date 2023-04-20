Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 1:35 PM ET.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has a double while batting .158.
- Twice in 10 games this year, Castro has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Castro has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|7
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.20).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 28 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Houck (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.