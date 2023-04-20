Ahead of Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38), the Phoenix Suns (45-37) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, April 20 at Crypto.com Arena.

The Suns beat the Clippers 123-109 on Tuesday when they last met. In the Suns' win, Devin Booker put up 38 points (and added one rebound and nine assists), while Kawhi Leonard scored 31 in the losing effort for the Clippers.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kawhi Leonard SF Out Knee 23.8 6.5 3.9 Paul George SF Out Leg 23.8 6.1 5.1

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ

Suns Season Insights

The 113.6 points per game the Suns average are just 0.5 more points than the Clippers allow (113.1).

When Phoenix puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 33-10.

The Suns' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 114 points per contest compared to the 113.6 they've averaged this season.

Phoenix hits 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Suns average 112.1 points per 100 possessions (17th in the league), while allowing 110.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).

Clippers Season Insights

The Clippers score only two more points per game (113.6) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.6).

Los Angeles is 34-8 when it scores more than 111.6 points.

Over their past 10 games, the Clippers are averaging 118.7 points per game, 5.1 more than their season average (113.6).

Los Angeles makes 12.7 three-pointers per game (10th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.2 on average.

The Clippers score 112.4 points per 100 possessions (13th in league), while giving up 112.1 points per 100 possessions (17th in NBA).

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -7 224

