Michael A. Taylor -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on April 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor leads Minnesota in total hits (15) this season while batting .242 with five extra-base hits.

Taylor has had a hit in 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).

In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In three games this season (16.7%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once five times this season (27.8%), including one multi-run game.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

