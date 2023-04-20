After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Tanner Houck) at 1:35 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda is hitting .211 with two doubles and six walks.
  • Miranda has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 18 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
  • In 18 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Miranda has driven in a run in seven games this season (38.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in four of 18 games so far this year.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 12
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
