Joey Gallo -- 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on April 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Red Sox.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo is hitting .261 with a double, four home runs and two walks.
  • Gallo has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this season (37.5%), homering in 16% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gallo has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (three of eight), with two or more RBI three times (37.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In three of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 7
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.20).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 28 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.